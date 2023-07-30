Box Elder County’s Bettridge Fire grows to 613 acres

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bettridge Fire, first discovered Thursday and reported Saturday, has grown to 613 acres as of Sunday morning and remains at 10% containment.

The fire, in west Box Elder County near the Nevada border, had minimal activity overnight, the UFI statement says.

“The Northern Utah Type 3 team has taken management of the fire. Ground and air resources will continue to be utilized for full suppression efforts.”

The Bettridge Fire is believed to have started from natural causes.