Box Elder implements “CodeRED” emergency notification system

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County officials are urging citizens and businesses to sign up for the new emergency notification system.

“What comes to mind when you hear the phrase CODE RED?” the county asks in a Saturday post on the county’s website.

“Is it the cherry-flavored Mountain Dew drink? Maybe it’s the 1993 DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince album. Perhaps you think of the computer virus.

“We want to introduce to you our CodeRED System! CodeRED is the Box Elder County Emergency Alert System that is quick, easy, and free to sign up for. In the event of an emergency, you will receive automated phone calls and texts with pertinent information.

“You may be wondering if you are going to receive spam texts from CodeRED. The answer is no. You will only receive texts or calls from CodeRED if there is a need to alert the community of a critical situation such as a missing child, an evacuation notice, a boil water alert, etc.”

Box Elder County residents can register for CodeRED here.

More information is available here.