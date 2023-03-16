Box Elder warns of snow melt flooding underway

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have taken to social media to warn of flooding on the county’s west side, so far centering in the Tremonton area.

“The sun is shining, temperatures are rising and our snow is melting in Box Elder County,” reads the post early Thursday afternoon striking a calm note on the county’s Facebook page, with no damage or injury reported so far.

“It’s a beautiful day to check on your neighbors, and lend a hand to friends in the county who are experiencing flooding.”

Flooding is reported in Bothwell, Snowville, Elwood, 3rd Ward, Riverside and Tremonton, the county said.

“Some of our cities/towns have made sandbags available for those with immediate flooding needs. If you are experiencing emergent flooding, please reach out to your town or city for assistance.

“If you live in unincorporated Box Elder County and need assistance due to emergent flooding, please contact Dispatch on the non-emergency line at 435-257-3131.”