Box Elder warns of snow melt flooding underway

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: Box Elder County/Facebook

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have taken to social media to warn of flooding on the county’s west side, so far centering in the Tremonton area.

“The sun is shining, temperatures are rising and our snow is melting in Box Elder County,” reads the post early Thursday afternoon striking a calm note on the county’s Facebook page, with no damage or injury reported so far.

“It’s a beautiful day to check on your neighbors, and lend a hand to friends in the county who are experiencing flooding.”

Flooding is reported in Bothwell, Snowville, Elwood, 3rd Ward, Riverside and Tremonton, the county said.

“Some of our cities/towns have made sandbags available for those with immediate flooding needs. If you are experiencing emergent flooding, please reach out to your town or city for assistance.

“If you live in unincorporated Box Elder County and need assistance due to emergent flooding, please contact Dispatch on the non-emergency line at 435-257-3131.”

Photo Box Elder CountyFacebook
Also early Thursday afternoon, Tremonton City posted that sandbags and sand was available at the city offices. “Please bring you own shovel.”
Wednesday night the county road department was warning: “A portion of the road going to Stone, Idaho through Snowville is closed due to road damage. There is a detour, please watch for signs.
“There are other various spots in the county where we have signs warning of water on the roadways. Please slow down in these areas, and do not cross a flooded roadway.”
Photo Box Elder CountyFacebook

