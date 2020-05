PRICE, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old boy died after his dirt bike hit a car in Price.

The accident happened Friday evening, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood told Gephardt Daily.

The boy’s name and additional details of the accident are being withheld, Wood said.

Information will be released after the investigation is complete, on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

