Boy, 12, found safe following search in Washington County

HURRICANE, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A search for a missing 12-year-old in Washington County lasted less than an hour Tuesday before the boy was found safe.

“Today’s story time begins with three kids going for a walk down by the river,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page. “The oldest, a 12-year-old, was separated from his cousins. The two younger kids did the right thing and flagged down a passing deputy and told him their cousin was lost!”

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the missing boy, the post states.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in the search and quickly located the missing boy in the vegetation along the river upstream, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Star 9 landed, picked him up, and brought him back to the [search and rescue] incident command,” the post states. “A quick shuttle from a deputy brought him safely back to his parents who were out looking for him.”

The Hurricane Police Department and Utah Division of State Parks also assisted in the search, the post states.