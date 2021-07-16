Boy, 13, dead after vehicle collides with go cart in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah, July 15 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A collision between a vehicle and a go cart left a 13-year-old boy dead in Mapleton Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 3:56 p.m., and responded to the intersection of Aspen Drive and Dogwood Drive (1500 East and E. 400 South).

“A Mapleton Fire Paramedic arrived within four minutes and found a 13-year-old male in the roadway,” the Mapleton Police statement says. “The juvenile was unconscious and not breathing. Mapleton Paramedics began resuscitation efforts and transported the young boy to Utah Valley Hospital.

“We are saddened to report that the teenage boy has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

An investigation is underway and the Utah Highway Patrol is on scene to assist with the accident reconstruction, said a statement posted at 6:41 p.m. Thursday.

“The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation,” it says. “At this time, we will not be releasing the identity of the deceased as we work with the family to make sure this is done in a manner that they approve. The Mapleton City Public Safety Department sends their condolences to the families of all involved.”