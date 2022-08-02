Boy, 16, arrested after allegedly firing gun, fleeing Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and later fled from police.

The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came to dispatch saying a person had shot a gun one time, and had pointed it at other people in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.

No one was injured by the gunshot, and the shooter had left.

“Officers arrived and spoke with witnesses who said a 16-year-old was at a birthday celebration and attempted to leave in a car while drunk,” an SLCPD statement says.

“Bystanders attempted to stop him from leaving when he shot a gun into the air and pointed it at others. He then left in his car.”

During the investigation, officers learned the name of the suspect, and the type of car he was driving, and began an area search.

“Around 3:30 a.m., SLCPD Gang detectives located the car driving near 300 S. Cheyenne St.,” the statement says. “The teen driver took off from officers as they tried to stop him. He later crashed near 1500 West 400 South.

“The driver ran from police and was later caught a short distance away. The driver was identified as the same juvenile from the shooting.”

The police statement says officers took the juvenile to the hospital for a general evaluation due to him being in a car crash. Once cleared of any medical issues, he was booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Felony Discharge of a firearm

Felony failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop

Failure to stop at the command of a peace officer

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Possession of marijuana

Hit and run

After securing a search warrant, Gang detectives located what is believed to be the firearm used in the shooting, the SLCPD statement says. A police Crime Lab technician responded to the scene to process, document and collect evidence.

No other information has been released in the case, and juvenile records are not released.