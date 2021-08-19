Boy, 16, killed in Emery County collision

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday when the SUV he was driving crossed the center line on Route 10 and hit a semi in a head-on collision.

The crash happened at mile marker 10, which is five miles south of Castle Dale, at about 1:50 p.m. The teen, in a white Nissan Pathfinder, was heading south when he crossed the center line and hit the northbound semi.

“The 16-year-old was killed instantly,” says a statement issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety. “The semi veered off the roadway to the west and came to rest. The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.”

Lanes were closed for about two and a half hours during the investigation and cleanup, the statement says.

“The cause for the driver leaving his lane is still under investigation,” the DPS statement says.