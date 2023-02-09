Boy, 17, charged as adult in West Jordan triple homicide shooting outside party

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a fatal shooting incident July 23 outside a large party in West Jordan.

Steven Donovan Carmona, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has been charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of criminal homicide/aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm with injury, a second-degree felony

Seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Carmona’s probable cause statement says that on July 23, 2022, officers responded to 3355 West 6920 South.

“A complainant reported a large party and unusual traffic at the residence,” the West Jordan Police statement says. “The complainant saw a white vehicle and sparks coming from the passenger side when the gunshots were heard.”

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the affidavit says.

During the investigation, West Jordan police learned the three males killed were members of a gang, and members of a rival gang had been “actively seeking retaliation.”

The suspects reportedly sped away in a white Cadillac, which was fired upon by someone at the party site, surveillance video showed.

Investigators learned that Carmona, identified as a gang member, had a recent history of driving a white Cadillac. Hours after the incident, the car was located, and had a suspected bullet hole.

A search warrant was issued, and “Carmona spontaneously stated that what the detectives needed was in a backpack.” A 9mm firearm was found in the backpack. The gun was linked to several bullets found at the scene and one from an autopsy, the statement says.

Three other juvenile defendants are listed, by their initials, on Carmona’s probable cause statement. Their names will not be released unless they are ordered to be tried as adults.

A .45mm handgun linked to one of the other juvenile boys was also linked to the scene, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.