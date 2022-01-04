Boy, 2, dies from critical injuries suffered in Layton vehicle collision

LAYTON, Utah, Jan.3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old boy who was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Layton Monday afternoon has died from his injuries.

The accident happened at State Route 193 near Fort Lane Road at about 3:15 p.m.

Layton City Police Lt. Travis Lyman told Gephardt Daily the woman and the boy were eastbound on SR-193 when a pickup truck with an attached snow plow feature turned onto SR-193 after a four-way stop, and struck the car.

“That’s when the collision took place, when the truck pulled out to make a turn,” Lyman said.

The boy suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, Lyman said on Monday. Layton City Police officials confirmed the boy’s death on Tuesday.

The child’s mother was seriously injured, and was also transported to an area hospital. There was no update on her condition available as of Tuesday morning.

Lyman said the pickup driver was uninjured. His passenger was later checked out for possible minor injuries, Lyman said.

It is unknown whether charges will be filed in the case.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional details that are released.