Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after 20-foot fall from ski lift at Brian Head

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Mercy Air helicopter. Photo: Facebook/Mercy Air

Brian Head Deputy Marshal Jared Burton said ski patrol responded to the accident at about 3:30 p.m.

“According to his parents, he was in ski school and he fell off the lift,” Burton told Gephardt Daily. “I don’t think that they were with him at the time of the accident, but they were on the mountain.”

An ambulance transported the child — who was complaining of back and neck pain — to the area where Mercy Air landed, Burton said.

The hospital transported the child to a hospital in stable condition.

 

