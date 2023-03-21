Boy, 6, dead after ejected from pickup during Emery County rollover

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck that left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The accident happened at 2:13 p.m. Monday, says a statement issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol. The truck was a 2007 Ford F-150, and was eastbound on U.S. 6 near milepost 288, in Emery County.

“Conditions at this location were wet and stormy,” the UHP statement says. “As the Ford came across a railroad overpass, the roads changed from wet to sleet covered. The pickup driver lost control, and the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and rolled.

“One passenger was ejected during the rollover. The remaining occupants remained in the vehicle. The ejected 6-year-old male passenger was transported by an ambulance, then airlifted to an area hospital. This passenger died later as a result of his injuries.”

The driver and two other passengers were transported by ambulance with minor to moderate injuries, the news release says.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the accident and why the child was not restrained.