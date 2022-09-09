Boy, 6, dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and several other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City.

The accident happened on southbound I-215 at about 700 East, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

“Six to eight vehicles were involved with multiple people transported to the hospital,” Roden said in a message to Gephardt Daily. “Three were originally reported as critical and several others had a variety of injuries. Since that time, we have been notified that a 6-year-old male has died from his injuries.

“They have all of the westbound lanes of 215 closed currently,” Roden said in the message, sent at about 6:50 p.m. “The last update I had on injuries, it does not appear that any of those now appear to be life-threatening.”

A UDOT traffic site notice says the accident happened at milepost 10, and five traffic lanes were impacted.

“All traffic must exit at Union Park Avenue,” the UDOT statement says.

The site estimate the roadway clearance time at about 8:30 p.m. For updates, check the UDOT site.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as information becomes available.