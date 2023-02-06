Boy, 8, critically injured in fall from schoolyard slide in Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday morning in a fall from a schoolyard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park.

Sgt. Bleazard, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily witnesses reported the child was about halfway down the slide when he fell to the surface below, which was bark.

“He was unconscious,” Bleazard said. “Sheriff deputies and paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures, and, as far as I know, he’s in critical but stable condition at this time.”

The accident remains under investigation, Bleazard said.