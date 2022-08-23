Boy, 9, in ‘extremely critical’ condition after vehicle became submerged in Summit County reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck that slipped into a reservoir sank with three children inside Monday evening, leaving one in extremely critical condition.

“We are investigating a vehicle that became submerged with three children inside at Smith & Morehouse Reservoir,” the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office said on social media just after 9 p.m. Monday.

“A 9-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were safely rescued from the vehicle. A second 9-year-old boy was rescued after being under water for more than 10 minutes. He is in extremely critical condition.”

The Smith and Morehouse Reservoir is located at the top of Weber Canyon near the towns of Oakley and Park City. The accident apparently occurred at a boat ramp.

A subsequent tweet from the sheriff’s office later Monday night said, “The investigation is ongoing. We will share more information in the morning.”