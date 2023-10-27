Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old boy was transported by helicopter to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded about 4:10 p.m. to the area of Western Drive and Ruger Drive, where a boy had been hit by a vehicle, Saratoga Springs Police Sgt. Jesse Davis said.

“On arrival, the officers and medical (personnel) provided initial first aid assistance,” Davis told Gephardt Daily. “The child was conscious and breathing at the time.”

The child’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, and he was transported to the hospital primarily as a precaution, police said.

The driver who hit the boy is cooperating with police, Davis sad.

“It appears to be an accident,” he said. “It appears that the child ran in front of the vehicle.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.