Boy hospitalized after buried deep in Alta ‘roof slide’ of snow

ALTA, Utah, March 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old boy near an Alta condominium was buried in a “roof slide” of snow on Wednesday, the Alta Marshal’s Office says.

The incident happened at 5:23 p.m.

“An Alta Town Marshal’s Office Deputy arrived within two minutes and began a search using an avalanche probe,” the news release says.

“The Deputy was immediately joined by members of the UDOT Avalanche Forecasting team. The child was located and extracted from underneath the snow in semi-conscious condition.”

The child was transported by ambulance to a Life Flight Helicopter at an Alta Ski Area Landing zone and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, the statement says. At last report, the boy was was “in an improved and stable condition,” the news release says.

A multi-agency response including the Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol, Unified Fire Authority, and the Alta Ski Patrol was directed to this incident

“The Marshal’s Office is not releasing names at this time as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, which appears to be accidental in nature,” the statement says.

“We want to express our profound thanks to our agency partners listed above who were crucial to the successes of this response.”