Boy struck by car while trick-or-treating in Taylorsville still fighting for life, update says

Update: Karl Finch, 13, has died as a result of his injuries.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A boy who was struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating Saturday is still struggling to survive, according to a fundraising account posted in his name.

He was in a group of juveniles in their early teens who were in a crosswalk at 2700 West and Matterhorn Drive, Taylorsville, when some of them were struck by a southbound car, Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam said at the scene.

One child was uninjured and a second suffered minor injuries. Two others were listed in critical condition and extremely critical condition, and were transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The male driver of the car that police say hit the teens remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. An adult female and a child were in the car at the time of the accident. They and the driver were uninjured, Cottam said.

Officers and medical help from Taylorsville, West Jordan, West Valley City and Unified Police responded to the 7 p.m. accident.

1 of 3

A GoFundMe account started by April Brede identifies one of the transported children as Karl.

“Karl and his friends were struck by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween night,” the GoFundMe page says. “Karl suffered a major head trauma. He was rushed to Primary Children’s hospital where surgeons were forced to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain from swelling and also to remove blood clots. Karl is still unstable and fighting for his life.”

Money raised by the account will be applied to medical expenses, the statement says.

“Karl is the oldest of four children,” the page continues. “He is a straight a student. He has studied Mandarin Chinese for six years and consider to be proficiently fluent In reading, writing and speaking. Karl is a devoted baseball player and fan as well as an accomplished pianist. This kind hearted, intelligent young man was just beginning to make his mark in the world.”