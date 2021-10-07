Juvenile stabbed in Logan park fight, rushed into surgery

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A male juvenile was rushed into surgery Wednesday night after being stabbed in a park fight in Logan.

Logan City police were originally told the victim had been shot, but the injury was later believed to be a stab wound, a statement from the LCPD says.

“At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a citizen dispute at the Willow Park, 500 West 700 South, near the batting cages,” the statement says. “It was reported the dispute involved several individuals, possibly juveniles, who were punching and kicking each other.

“While officers were en route, it was reported to dispatch that one male had been shot in the abdomen.”

Witnesses told police a car sped off with the male suspect driving, and they described the vehicle.

“An officer located the car on 1000 West at 600 South where the single occupant, an adult male, was taken into custody,” the police statement says. “He is currently being interviewed,” says the statement, which was issued late Wednesday night.

Officers at the park found the boy who was injured.

“He was conscious and breathing,” the LCPD statement says. “The victim was transported to Logan Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries, which at this time are believed to be stab wounds.”

Officials began processing the scene and applied for a search warrant for the suspect’s car, the statement says. Late Wednesday night, witnesses were being interviewed.

“As this is an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

An update to the original statement said the victim was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.