Boyz II Men to perform with Utah Symphony July 23 at Park City’s Deer Valley Music Festival

PARK CITY, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In the newest addition to the Deer Valley Music Festival lineup, Boyz II Men will be joining the Utah Symphony for a night of hits under the stars on July 23 at Deer Valley Resort.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

“With an astounding 64 million albums sold, Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalog of hits including ‘End of the Road,’ ‘I’ll Make Love to You,’ ‘One Sweet Day,’ ‘Motownphilly,’ and many others,” says Utah Symphony Orchestra/Utah Opera news release.

The iconic Boyz II Men appeals to all generations and remains the most popular and best-selling R&B group of all time.

The Summer Symphony is sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation.