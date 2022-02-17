Brandi Carlile’s tour makes August stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brandi Carlile will make a tour stop in Salt Lake City in August.

Her Beyond These Silent Days Tour will be on Aug. 11 at the Vivint Arena in a concert presented by The State Room.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. An ad for the concert says tickets are available 24 hours earlier with the presale code TSRP.

According to Wikipedia, Carlile has released seven studio albums and earned 18 Grammy Award nominations, including one for “The Firewatcher’s Daughter” (2015), six for “By the Way, I Forgive You” (2018), three for her work as producer and songwriter on Tanya Tucker’s album “While I’m Livin’” (2019), and three for “Right on Time” from “In These Silent Days” (2021).