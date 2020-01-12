Brawl breaks out in 2-family confrontation in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police responded to the scene of what was reported as a brawl Saturday night involving several people at a home in Kearns.

Officers also had information that at least one shot was fired during the incident.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, with the Unified Police Department, said the incident revolved around a teen who was spending some time at a home on 5900 South.

The youth’s family came to the house and claimed that their son is a runaway. They accused the other family of harboring him, Lassig said.

The other family said the boy has a hard life and often spends time at their home.

Tempers flared and, before long, eight people were involved in a physical altercation.

“One man was hit — he may have a broken jaw,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily.

That man is the homeowner, and he went back into the house, came out with a gun, and fired one shot into the ground, Lassig said.

The homeowner went to the hospital to get his jaw checked out. Lassig said it isn’t known yet if any charges will be filed against him for brandishing or discharging a firearm.