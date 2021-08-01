Breaking: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Tooele County jeep rollover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second in extremely critical condition after a Jeep rollover accident in Tooele County.

First responders were called to the accident site on the Mormon Trail outside Grantsville about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers who responded reported two people had been ejected from a white Jeep Cherokee, one of whom was fatally injured, while emergency personnel performed CPR on a second.

The crash survivor was flown by Air Med to the University of Utah Hospital according to emergency dispatchers.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.