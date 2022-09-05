Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.

One man was in critical condition, while the other shooting victim, a 24-year-old man, was in fair condition, Cannon said.

“We have one person in custody, but we don’t know what that person’s involvement is exactly,” he said.

Cannon later said two people are in custody and being interviewed.

Gephardt Daily will update this story with more information as it becomes available.