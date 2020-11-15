Breaking: 3 rushed to hospital after being stabbed inside Draper home

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three victims have been rushed to area hospitals after being stabbed inside a home in Draper on Sunday morning.

The stabbings were first reported in a call to emergency dispatchers at 9:06 a.m.

Shortly after arriving at a home on S. Emerald Peak Court, first responders put out a call for two ambulances.

Four minutes later, a call for a third ambulance went out.

Two of the victims were taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, while a third was rushed to Lone Peak Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have yet to release any information in the case, including word of any possible assailants.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.