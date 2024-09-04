Breaking: 4 bodies found in car outside West Haven home

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were found deceased in a car outside a West Haven residence Tuesday night.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of 1800 S 2300 W after a family member called police at 9:47 p.m. to report finding the bodies at that address.

“We have a crime scene that we are locking down,” Weber County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Endsley told reporters at the scene.

The four were obviously deceased, he said, “and beyond any help.”

No cause of death, genders or approximate ages were shared. A drone has been deployed at the scene, and police reportedly have a suspect, which implies a homicide case.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.