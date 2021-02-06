Breaking: Avalanche in Millcreek Canyon’s Alexander Basin may have buried 5, UPD says

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah, Feb. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials say an avalanche in the Millcreek Canyon area may have buried five people.

“Avalanche Alexander Basin. 5 people possibly buried, unknown condition,” says a UPD tweet issued at 12:29 p.m. Saturday.

Three Life Flight helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

The Alexander Basin Trail traverses a ridge known as Gobblers Knob which separates Millcreek from Big Cottonwood Canyon.

