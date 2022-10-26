Breaking: Crews battling four-alarm structure fire in Sugarhouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm structure fire in Sugarhouse.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 1040 E. 2200 South about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, asking people to steer clear of the area.

“Heavy smoke and high danger” surrounding the fire were reported, the tweet states.

Crews were still battling the fire early Wednesday.

Initial reports indicate the fire is burning at a construction site for a new multi-story apartment complex.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.