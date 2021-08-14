Breaking: Crews responding to scene of helicopter crash in foothills above Magna

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies have responded to the scene of a helicopter crash near the foothills of Magna, Unified Police officials confirmed to Gephardt Daily Saturday morning.

A helicopter believed to be carrying two people went down in an area first believed to be near Barney’s Canyon Road, and later near Farnsworth’s Peaks. Multiple rescue agencies were searching the area before the helicopter could be located.

“The address has been changing,” Unified Police Sgt. Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily.

“One is in good condition and one is in serious condition,” he said of those involved in the crash.

According to police radio transmissions, one person was outside the helicopter when officials arrived, and had head lacerations. The second was inside the craft, and in need of extrication and unknown medical care.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.