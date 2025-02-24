Breaking: Discovery of body behind Provo home leads to murder charge, 53-year-old suspect in custody

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A 53-year-old suspect has been jailed on a first-degree murder charge after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon behind a Provo home.

Janna-Lee Holland, Provo Police Department‘s public information officer, told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to the scene on Heather Lane about 4:30 p.m.

“During that check, officers discovered a body within a detached shed to the rear of the residence,” Holland said in a subsequent news release issued just before midnight.

“At this time we are unable to provide further information on the body found. The remains will be transferred to the Office of the Medical Examiner for further investigation, autopsy and identification.”

The suspect has been identified as Arthuro Carrion, Holland said.

“He was arrested at the location and later booked into the Utah County Jail for Felony 1 Murder, with further charges pending.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.