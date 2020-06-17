Breaking: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, apostle for the Church of Latter-day Saints hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, high-ranking member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

According to a statement issued by Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins, “Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was admitted to the hospital last week following several days of illness. He has been tested and does not have COVID-19. Other diagnostic studies are being done.”

No other details were provided.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.