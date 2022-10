OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue crews are on the scene of jet fighter crash at Hill Air Force Base.

According to a tweet posted early Wednesday evening by Hill AFB, “An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway@HAFB.

“Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding.”

The West Gate to the base has to been closed to traffic until further notice, according to  Hill AFB.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.