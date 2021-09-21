Breaking: FBI confirms remains found in Wyoming those of missing woman Gabby Petito

WYOMING, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI has confirmed the human remains found in the area where missing woman Gabby Petito was camping with boyfriend Brian Laundrie are those of 22-year-old Petito.

The body, found Sunday, was transported to the office of Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

Blue “confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999,” the FBI Denver office statement says. “Coroner Blue’s initial determination for manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

FBI Denver agent in charge Michael Schneider said officials are committed to finding answers.

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of every investigation,” he said in the statement. “The FBI and our partners remian dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions.”

Brian Laundrie, 23 and Petito’s boyfriend and traveling companion on their trip through the mountain west, including Utah, returned home, to the North Port, Florida, residence they shared with his family on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s van, but without her. His family declined to talk with police, and Laundrie went missing on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A manhunt for him is underway.

“Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

The Spread Creek Dispersed camping area was fully searched and processed, and reopened to the public, the FBI statement says.

“The FBI is seeking information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area between the dates of Aug. 27-20, 2021, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their vehicle. The Spread Creak Dispersed Camping area is located within the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Relevant information can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI Denver thanked all who assisted with the search, recovery and identification efforts.

“We extend sincere condolences Gabby’s family, friends, and all the people whose lives she touched.”