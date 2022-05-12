Breaking: Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor began experiencing a scratchy throat late Wednesday night and was tested Thursday morning, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

In accordance with health guidelines and in consultation with his physician, Cox plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days.

“So far, I feel fine,” Cox said in a prepared statement.

“Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”

The governor had a number of public appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, though very few people attending those events would be considered to be exposed to the virus, the statement says. The Governor’s Office staff is in the process of notifying the small number of people considered to be in close contact with the governor: people who were within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or more.

Other members of Utah’s first family are up-to-date on their vaccines and don’t need to quarantine, but they plan to wear masks for the next 10 days. None of them have tested positive for COVID-19.