Breaking: I-15 SB closed in Davis County due to downed power line, multiple crashes near Parrish Lane

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound traffic is flowing once again on Interstate 15, after travel in both directions was halted early Monday in south Davis County when a power line fell across the highway about 4:30 a.m. causing several accidents near Parrish Lane.

According to a 5:09 a.m. tweet by Centerville Police, “I-15 is shut down in both directions in Centerville just south of Parrish Lane. This was due to a very large power line coming down into traffic causing multiple crashes. Traffic conditions will be a nightmare today in South Davis County.”

The UHP issued the following tweet at 5:00 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident or of an estimated clearance time.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.