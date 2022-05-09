fbpx
Home BREAKING Breaking: I-15 SB closed in Davis County due to downed power line,...

Breaking: I-15 SB closed in Davis County due to downed power line, multiple crashes near Parrish Lane

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Traffic Camera: Utah Department of Transportation

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound traffic is flowing once again on Interstate 15, after travel in both directions was halted early Monday in south Davis County when a power line fell across the highway about 4:30 a.m. causing several accidents near Parrish Lane.

According to a 5:09 a.m. tweet by Centerville Police, “I-15 is shut down in both directions in Centerville just south of Parrish Lane. This was due to a very large power line coming down into traffic causing multiple crashes. Traffic conditions will be a nightmare today in South Davis County.”

The UHP issued the following tweet at 5:00 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident or of an estimated clearance time.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

Traffic Camera: Utah Department of Transportation

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 Gephardt Companies