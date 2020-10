OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Odgen.

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of 800 5th Street.

Multiple units responded to the area, blocking off traffic while securing the crime scene.

Ogden PD confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting but could not provide other details.

