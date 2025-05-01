Breaking: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake 19 miles east of Provo felt across Wasatch Front

PROVO, Utah, May 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily — A Magnitude 3.9 earthquake, centered 19 miles east of Provo — about a dozen miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir — was felt by thousands across the Wasatch Front early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as well as the University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS), confirmed the quake, which struck shortly after midnight, with people reporting the temblor, from Heber to Spanish Fork, and as far north as Bountiful.

According to the USGS website, 1,515 reported feeling the quake as of 1:15 a.m.

The UUSS issued a brief summary, saying, “A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 12:11am, on May 1, 2025. The epicenter of the shock was located about 12 miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir.

“Since 1981 the UUSS has located 58 M2 or greater events within 15 miles of this event’s epicenter. The largest of these events was a magnitude 3.6 which occurred on June 9, 2021,” UUSS said.

A number of Wasatch Front residents reported feeling the quake on Gephardt Daily’s Facebook page.

“I live in Orem and felt it. I have a three story home. My whole house was shaking the windows were rattling. I thought someone was under my bed shaking it. Then the house was creaking so I realized it was an earthquake,” wrote Mandie Heinze.

“Definitely felt it on Pleasant Grove! Was reading a book on the couch and heard a noise that I thought was a wind gust but then the house shook end to end. I was literally couch surfing haha,” reported Heather Connett Downs.

“We live up Hobble Creek Canyon on the golf course & really felt it. We woke up to the bed shaking (and our nightstands) along with the dogs barking,” said Natasha Peterson.

“Felt it in West Jordan. I remember those 3.0 aftershocks after the 5.7 in 2020. Those felt like a quick shift. This one shook for a while and it was noisy,” said Callie Lamb.

“Sounded like something jumped on the roof here in Cedar Hills,” wrote Matt Laney.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the quake’s immediate aftermath.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information become available.