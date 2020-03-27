Breaking: Nevada Highway Patrol trooper shot, killed on U.S. 93 in Ely

ELY, Nevada, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A manhunt is underway after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed early Friday morning.

According to a statement by the NHP, “The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. while the trooper was conducting a motorist assist at US-93 and White Pine County mile marker 106 in Ely.”

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says that US-93 is closed in both directions near South Clover Valley Road, in Currie. Drivers are being told to expect long delays.

Gephardt Daily is following this developing story and will provide more information as it is made available.