Breaking: New COVID-19 Emergency Alert issued by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The state of Utah issued an Emergency Alert on Sunday night notifying residents of a new series of public health orders announced by Gov. Gary Herbert in the increasingly desperate battle against COVID-19.

The new health orders include a mask wearing mandate statewide requiring business employees and their patrons to don masks; those businesses failing to comply will face fines by the Utah Department of Labor.

Utah social gatherings also are being restricted, limited to members of the same households for the next 14 days.

Afterschool social gatherings are also being restricted, including many planned sporting events.

Gov. Herbert also said individuals who flout social gathering restrictions by organizing mass events will face criminal charges.

Part of the state’s response will include expanded testing across the state.

