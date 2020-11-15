Breaking: One dead, one critically wounded in Glendale shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Homicide and gang detectives are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday night in the Glendale neighborhood.

Lt. Steve Wooldridge, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said calls started coming in at about 6:46 p.m. reporting multiple gunshots in the residential area near 950 South and 1100 West.

He said officers responded to the area and found an 18-year-old male who had been shot and was in “very critical condition.”

“They immediately provided first aid, got medical en route, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased on scene,” Wooldridge said.

Police also had a report of a vehicle being involved in the incident, and that vehicle was located in the Glendale area at 945 South and 900 West, where another male was found shot. Wooldridge said that young man, believed to be 17-18 years old was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Woolridge also spoke of a possible third crime scene, but stressed it was early in the investigation.

He said officials are working to “make sure all the next-of-kin notifications are made.”

It hasn’t yet been determined if the shootings were gang-related; however, Wooldridge said gang detectives are assisting in the investigation. An officer also is with the wounded individual at the hospital, he said.

Police will be talking with everyone in the area who may have witnessed any part of the incident. They also are seeking any surveillance photos or video that may be available.

Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to call police dispatch at 801-799-3000.