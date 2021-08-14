Breaking: Parleys Canyon Fire forces mandatory evacuations of Summit Park, Lambs Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fast-moving wildfire burning near Parleys Canyon has closed Interstate 80 in both directions and is forcing the immediate evacuation of homes in the Summit Park and Lambs Canyon area.

Residents of Pinebrook are being told to prepare for possible evacuation orders.

According to Utah Fire Info, the #ParleysCanyonFire is threatening 2,000 structures and power lines and is “spreading at an extreme rate.”

Numerous firefighting resources from local, state and federal agencies along with the Northern Utah Type 3 team has been mobilized and are attacking the fire with ground teams and in the air using tankers and helicopters to blunt the fire’s advance.

Parleys Canyon Fire. Photo: Utah Fire Info

A tweet by Gov. Spencer Cox indicated the fire has burned 2,000 plus acres and Lambs Canyon is now being evacuated.

People are being told to avoid the area.

Parleys Canyon Fire. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

The fire was first reported burning about 2 p.m. just off of I-80 near mile marker 137 in Parley’s Canyon, according to a UtahFireInfo tweet.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

