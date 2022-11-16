Update: Backpack in bathroom triggers bomb scare at University of Utah Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An unattended backpack found in a bathroom Tuesday triggered a bomb scare at University of Utah Hospital.

Police say the potential bomb threat began about 4 p.m. when an unattended bag was discovered in one of the restrooms inside the hospital at 50 Medical Drive.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit used X-ray technology to confirm the backpack posed no threat, police spokesman Brent Weisberg said.

“At this point, we are still in the process of determining how that bag ended up there,” Weisberg said.

“Based on the information that we have so far, it does not appear that there was any type of threat associated with the backpack being left there. It does appear that the backpack was left there likely by someone who didn’t realize the … level of concern that would then ensue with that,” he said.

A hospital spokesman said some patients and hospital staff were moved to “safer locations” in the building during the investigation.

The threat closed 100 South and Mario Capecchi Drive in front of the hospital until about 8:15 p.m., but most operations inside the hospital were able to continue, said Paul Gadd, University of Utah Health spokesman.

“[We’re] obviously very happy to report that things are OK,” Gadd said. “As a hospital system, when a situation like this happens, it is not an easy process, but first and foremost, our focus is to preserve the safety of patients and our team members.”

The University of Utah police and Salt Lake City fire departments also assisted with the investigation. No injuries were reported.

“It is a good reminder for anybody out there that it’s never wise to leave a bag unattended,” Weisberg said. “Just like if you’re going to be going to the airport, it is always a good reminder to make sure that you keep possession of your belongings.”