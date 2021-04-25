Breaking: Semi truck trailer burns on I-15 on-ramp at 9000 South

SANDY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – First responders are battling a massive flames as a truck fire rages on Interstate 15 just off the 9000 South on-ramp.

Pictures from the scene show the trailer engulfed in a ball of fire.

It’s not known what the truck was carrying, but there are reports of a number of explosions.

Gephardt Daily’s crew at the scene says it appears that the back of the trailer was blown off.

It also appears that the tractor was able to detach and be driven away to a safe distance.

At this time, the onramp to southbound I-15 at 9000 south is closed along with the right lanes of the freeway.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.