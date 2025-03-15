BREAKING: SLCPD issues Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old boy, community help requested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Salt Lake City Police Department issued the following AMBER ALERT notification Saturday morning:

(SLCPD) is issuing an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy, Ezekiel, who was last seen with his non-custodial mother.

Based on preliminary information, Ezekiel was last seen wearing a black Spider-Man sweater, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

His biological mother, 32-year-old Sandra Torres, took him around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, for a temporary visit.

The temporary visit was setup through another family member.

According to the arrangement, Torres was supposed to return Ezekiel by 7 p.m. on Friday but has not done so.

Torres does not have legal custody of Ezekiel and has a history of drug abuse.

Torres is described as 5’2″, 170-pound, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all gray clothing and has multiple tattoos. She also has a reported history of self-harm.

There are unconfirmed allegations of possible physical abuse involving Torres, which may put Ezekiel at risk.

Torres is possibly driving a gray Hyundai, but the license plate of the vehicle is not known.

Ezekiel was last known to be at 771 South 200 East in Salt Lake City.

Preliminary investigative information suggests Torres and/or Ezekiel may be around West High School, but officers have not had a confirmed sighting.

Both Torres and Ezekiel may use Spanish as their first language.

The SLCPD is actively searching for Torres and Ezekiel and urges anyone with information on them to call 9-1-1.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict