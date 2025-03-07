BREAKING: SLCPD SWAT barricade ends peacefully

SALT LAKE CITY. Utah, Mar. 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City SWAT standoff near 1191 West 400 South has ended peacefully.

According to officers on scene, a man holed up inside a home while suffering from a mental health crisis surrendered to police about 11:30 a.m.

The man, who was believed to be armed, had allegedly “threatened harm toward officers if approached” in the incident, which police logs indicate began Friday at 7:58 a.m.

Police had told neighbors to remain indoors and for others to avoid the area.

400 South was closed to traffic throughout the morning between 1000 West and 1250 West.

