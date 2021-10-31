Breaking: Teen trick-or-treaters critically injured in Taylorsville auto-pedestrian accident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teen trick-or-treaters are in critical condition after being struck by a car near 6375 South 2700 West in Taylorsville.

First responders were called to the scene of the accident at 7 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found two teens with what Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam confirmed were life-threatening injuries.

Cottam said the preliminary investigation indicates the teens were in a group of four, attempting to cross the street in or near the crosswalk, when three of them were hit by a southbound passenger car.

Two of the teens, believed to be ages 13 and 14, according to Cottam, were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, one of whom was flown by medical helicopter.

The third teen escaped serious injury.

The male driver of the car that police say hit the teens remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators. An adult female and a child were in the car at the time of the accident. They and the driver were uninjured, Cottam said.

Crash investigators were expected to be on scene for several hours.

Officers and medical help from Taylorsville, West Jordan, West Valley City and Unified Police responded to the accident.

