Breaking: Unified PD asks public’s help finding missing, endangered 78-year-old man

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a 78-year-old man missing and considered endangered.

Marvin Fuell was last seen in the area of 3500 South and 8400 West around 4 p.m. Sunday, the department said.

He was wearing a long sleeve gray hoodie jacket with black pants, described as 6-foot-tall, 189 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert posted Sunday just after 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 or 911 and reference case No. CO25-9164.