Breaking: West Bountiful multi-vehicle crash blocks lane on 500 North

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and first responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the area of 400 West and 500 North in West Bountiful.

Bountiful City Police Assistant Chief Dave Edwards told Gephardt Daily the collision involved approximately eight vehicles and some injuries.

Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the westbound right lane was blocked, with an estimated clearance time of 11:19 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.