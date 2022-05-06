Breeze Airways to offer daily flights to 5 destinations from Provo Airport; open house set Saturday for new terminal

PROVO, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Breeze Airways, based in Cottonwood Heights, announced Friday that it will soon offer daily flights to five destinations out of the newly improved Provo City Airport (PVU).

The flights are listed below:

San Francisco, California — Daily nonstop, starting Aug. 4 from $39 one way

San Bernardino, California — Daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting Aug. 4 from $49 one way

Las Vegas, Nevada — Daily nonstop, starting Oct. 5, from $29 one way

Westchester, New York — Daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting Oct. 5, from $99 one way

Los Angeles, California — Daily nonstop, starting Nov. 2, from $39 one way

Allegiant also flies out of Provo City Airport, and on Friday announced seven new destinations out of PVU, including:

Las Vegas, Nevada via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) — beginning August 18, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $29.

San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) — beginning August 18, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) — beginning September 2, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $38.

Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) — beginning December 15, 2022 with one-way fares as low as $79.

Provo City will host an airport open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1331 S. Sky Way — the name of the new loop road — so area residents can view the new terminal and partake of refreshments and giveaways, according to the website.

“Provo and its partners currently serve over 116,000 passengers annually with up to eight nonstop destinations. With over 70,000 square feet of new terminal space and four passenger loading gates, the airport is now able to meet the increasing demand for commercial airline services right here in Provo,” the city said.

Features in the new terminal include self-check-in kiosks where passengers can print tickets and check baggage, and an updated TSA screening area.

“While waiting for your flight, there is a dining area, retail options and a fun family lounge where parents can take children,” according to the site. There is also a new jetway for boarding and returning from a flight, expanded baggage carousels, and, as you drive in there will be drop-off and pick-up locations a cellphone lot where you can park and wait for incoming family and friends, and a long-term parking lot with drive-through payment kiosks.

The new terminal also includes on-site rental cars to make traveling around Provo and Utah easy for visitors.