Brian Redd named executive director of Utah Dept. of Corrections

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Brian Redd as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Utah Senate.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience in management, logistics, security and law enforcement,” Cox said in a statement shared on social media. “We’re excited he’s willing to re-enter public service and look forward to his vision and leadership of the Utah Department of Corrections.”

For the past two years, Redd has been vice president and manager in the Compliance Division of Goldman Sachs, overseeing the PWM U.S. Surveillance Team and involved with the Firmwide Insider Threat Team. Prior to this position, he served for 21 years in the Utah Department of Public Safety, working up through the ranks from Trooper to Agent, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Chief Special Agent. During his service, Redd served as director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Statewide Information and Analysis Center.

In addition to his public service, he’s also served as a board member of Volunteers of America Utah, Solutions Utah, International Association of Chiefs of Police Committee on Terrorism, Utah Alcoholic Beverage Control Advisory Board, Utah Refugee Board of Advisors, and Utah Crime Victims Council, among others. Redd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an Executive MPA from Brigham Young University.

If approved by the Utah Senate, Redd will succeed Brian Nielson, who announced his retirement from the position on May 2.

On May 1, Nielson was among the defendants named in a civil lawsuit, filed by an attorney on behalf of multiple plaintiffs, and alleging misconduct by the Utah Department of Corrections, the State of Utah, Nielson, Mike Haddon, the Utah Department of Adult Probation & Parole (for which Haddon is executive director), and Dan Blanchard, that agency’s former executive director.

It is unknown whether the civil lawsuit played any role in Nielson’s retirement decision.

Cox praised Nielson’s work for the Department of Corrections.

“We’re grateful for the contributions Brian has made to the state of Utah and appreciate his hard work and dedication,” Cox said in post following Nielson’s retirement annoucement.

“Through a historic pandemic, an incredibly complex move to a new facility, and difficult staffing shortages, Brian showed leadership and perseverance through it all. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”